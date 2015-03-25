John Stones scores twice as Manchester City ease past Feyenoord

Manchester City produced an outstanding performance to open their seventh successive Champions League campaign with an emphatic 4-0 win at Feyenoord.

John Stones headed two goals with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus also on target as City ran riot at De Kuip to spoil the Dutch champions' return to the competition after a 15-year absence.

Stones set the tone for a dominant display by claiming the opener in the second minute and the game was effectively over inside 25 minutes as Aguero and Jesus struck.

Stones' second just after the hour wrapped up the victory and left City looking strong already in Group F ahead of back-to-back home games against Shakhtar Donetsk and Napoli.

It proved a good night to reintroduce Ederson to the action. The goalkeeper played wearing protective headgear after his nasty collision with Liverpool's Sadio Mane last weekend but he was hardly tested.

City simply swept Feyenoord away in a spellbinding opening half-hour that must have delighted manager Pep Guardiola. Their movement was outstanding and the hosts were caught out numerous times by their one-touch passing.

The first goal came by more robust means, however, as Stones planted a firm header onto a David Silva cross following a short corner. Feyenoord's former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Jones was unable to prevent it squirming over the line.

City were clearly in the mood and Jesus almost doubled the lead moments later with a looping header that was cleared off the line by Eric Botteghin.

Feyenoord were left chasing shadows as City doubled the lead after 10 minutes. Neat interplay involving Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva released Kyle Walker and his perfect first-time cross was brilliantly flicked past Jones by Aguero.

Feyenoord offered little until a couple of City mistakes allowed them some possession. One Bernardo Silva error allowed the hosts to break but Michiel Kramer's shot was deflected into the side-netting.

City's third all-but wrapped the game up. Bernardo Silva had a shot blocked and Benjamin Mendy's thumping follow-up effort was parried by Jones, falling invitingly to Jesus. He snaffled the chance as Feyenoord stood still, mistakenly believing the Brazilian was offside.

Such was City's dominance they might even have had another before the break as Aguero rifled an effort just wide.

Feyenoord, with their fans silenced, grew frustrated and both Kramer and Jeremiah St Juste were booked for poor tackles.

The second half saw City go through the motions. Perhaps already looking ahead to Saturday's trip to Watford, Guardiola took off Aguero on the hour and replaced him with Raheem Sterling.

The fourth goal came soon after. De Bruyne played a one-two with David Silva from a corner and curled in a delightful cross for Stones to head in his second.

Jones then saved with his legs from Sterling and grabbed an effort from Bernardo Silva from the resulting corner as City looked for more.

Source: PA

