 
  1. Football
  2. Wales

John Hartson thinks Chris Coleman will walk away from Wales job

10 October 2017 12:54

John Hartson expects Chris Coleman to conclude his reign as "Wales' most successful manager" after failing to end their long wait for a World Cup finals appearance.

Wales were pipped to a World Cup play-off spot by the Republic of Ireland, who ousted Coleman's men from second place in Group D following a 1-0 victory in Cardiff.

A place in the main World Cup draw has eluded Wales since their only showing in 1958, when they reached the quarter-finals in Sweden, but Hartson believes Coleman has made giant strides during his near six-year tenure.

They earned rave reviews for a run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, and their only defeat during their latest qualification campaign came at the hands of the Irish in their final group fixture on a tense Monday evening.

Coleman's contract expires next summer and, although he gave little away in the immediate aftermath of Wales' setback, Hartson thinks he will now step aside.

Hartson, who scored 14 goals in 51 appearances for Wales between 1995 and 2005, told BBC Radio 5 live: "He's been Wales' most successful manager, I think.

"To take this group of players into a semi-final of the Euros, to have come so close - taken it to the very last game to make the play-offs, not beaten in this campaign but obviously tonight where it really mattered.

"I think it's a question only Chris will be able to answer. Personally I think he'll walk away now, I don't think he'd be short of offers. He's proved himself as the Wales manager and I think he's lined up for a big job if that's what Chris wants to do."

Source: PA

