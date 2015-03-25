 
  1. Football
  2. Burnley

Joey Barton ban reduced to 13 months

27 July 2017 08:08

Joey Barton's 18-month ban for breaking Football Association betting rules has been reduced to 13 months, the governing body has announced.

In April, the FA handed Barton the ban and fined the former England midfielder Â£30,000 after he admitted placing bets on 1,260 football matches.

He was later released by club Burnley, who said his departure was brought about by "obvious reasons" given he will miss the whole of the upcoming season.

The revised ban means Barton will be free to play again on June 1 next year, by which point he will be three months shy of his 36th birthday.

The FA's appeal board said it found the initial ban "excessive", with Barton's appeal having mentioned how a longer ban would effectively end his career.

Source: PA

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if