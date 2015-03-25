 
Jodie Taylor fires England to stunning Euro 2017 victory over France

30 July 2017 09:53

Jodie Taylor struck again as England defied decades of history to reach the Women's Euro 2017 semi-finals with a 1-0 victory over France in Deventer.

The result ended a winless run over France which stretched back to 1974, when England defeated Les Bleues 2-0 in a friendly in Wimbledon, and they will face tournament hosts Holland on Thursday for a place in Sunday's final in Enschede.

Taylor slid the ball past Sarah Bouhaddi for her fifth goal of the tournament in the 60th minute to put England through, with the suspension of Jill Scott for the next round being the only disappointment for manager Mark Sampson.

Source: PA

