Joachim Low happy with Germany's win over Australia in Sochi

Germany boss Joachim Low declared himself pleased with his experimental team and defended goalkeeper Bernd Leno for his two errors in the 3-2 Confederations Cup win over Australia.

The world champions are in Russia without many of those who delivered international football's greatest prize three years ago such as Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos, but their understudies still had too much for the Socceroos in Sochi.

Lars Stindl, captain Julian Draxler and Leon Goretzka all scored for a Die Mannschaft side that dominated for long spells yet failed to convert that into a more convincing scoreline.

"I am happy that we've got the first three points," Low said at his press conference.

"The first half we played very well, had good combinations and everything was under control. The bad thing was that we had only a 2-1 lead as we had numerous other opportunities.

"After 60 minutes we lost our way in many ways, our attacks were not quite as consistent. We can work on that but w ith a new team many things have worked really well, I don't think you should have excessively high expectations.

"In general there were very good approaches and I'm very happy."

One of the reasons for their narrow success was that Leno let in two efforts that should have been preventable.

Celtic's Tom Rogic scored Australia's first to make it 1-1 by sliding a long-range attempt under Leno's hands before Tomi Juric made it 3-2 when finishing a rebound after Germany's goalkeeper had let a routine Rogic try slip from his grasp.

Germany are blessed in the goalkeeper department with Paris St Germain's Kevin Trapp and Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen among the replacements in Russia, yet Leno was given a vote of confidence by Low.

"It (Rogic's goal) was a bouncing shot falling in front of his feet from 16 metres out that wasn't easy to stop," he claimed.

"The second goal was slightly deflected. He could have held on to that ball but he's a good goalkeeper, no doubt about it. In training he has always made a good impression.

"Maybe that was a mistake but it's no problem for me at all."

Despite being under the cosh for the majority of the opening hour, Leno's lapses in concentration kept Australia in the contest and it was Ange Postecoglou's team who were pushing late on for an equaliser.

"First half they were just too good for us," the Australian manager said.

"We allowed them too much space and probably too much respect

"(But) there's no doubt it's a team full of character and courage. We were clinging on first 45 minutes but it would have been easy to come out second 45 and chuck the towel in but I think it was anything but that."

Source: PA

