Jill Scott and Izzy Christiansen show their commitment to Manchester City

England midfielders Jill Scott and Izzy Christiansen have signed new contracts with Manchester City Women.

Scott, 30, has committed her "long-term future" to the Women's Super League champions, while 25-year-old Christiansen has agreed a new three-year contract ahead of the 2017/18 season.

"I've been a part of Manchester City since day one and I'm ecstatic to have the opportunity to continue this journey with the club," Scott said.

"It's a privilege to be able to train at such a fantastic facility, but it's the people that really make the difference - the coaching staff, those working behind the scenes and the fans, who we always want to make proud.

"When I joined Manchester City, we wanted to do well in the Women's Super League and we wanted to win the FA Cup; and now the Champions League is a big goal for us and I want to be here and be a part of the club's history."

Scott and Christiansen played key roles in City's success last term, winning the league, the FA Cup, and reaching the semi-finals in the club's debut Champions League campaign.

The pair went on to help England reach the semi-finals of this summer's European Championship in Holland, where Mark Sampson's Lionesses crashed out 3-0 to the hosts.

Christiansen said: "I'm excited to sign a new contract with Manchester City and adding to the success we've already enjoyed over the previous three seasons.

"Re-signing was an easy decision. I have high standards and I think my personal ambitions match those of Manchester City, who want to grow the game and take women's football to the next level.

"I have developed so much as a player whilst I have been here, but I know I have even more to give and this is the best place to do it. It's also where I can help younger players grow, which is something I'm very passionate about."

Head coach Nick Cushing was delighted to have the players' long-term futures sorted before the new season, which begins for City at Yeovil on September 24.

He said: "Izzy and Jill are exceptional players who form an integral part of our midfield and I am delighted they will remain at Manchester City as we look to build on what we achieved last season.

"They are both fantastic role models, especially for our younger players and the girls who are part of our academy. They're team players who know it takes hard work and determination to be successful on the pitch, and more importantly they're good people whose passion for the game is second to none."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.