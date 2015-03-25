 
Jesus Navas returns to Sevilla on four-year deal

01 August 2017 02:39

Former Manchester City winger Jesus Navas has returned to Sevilla, the LaLiga club have announced.

The 31-year-old Spain international has signed a four-year deal after being released by City at the end of last season.

Sevilla announced the move after posting a video on YouTube of a man appearing to be 'kidnapped' by masked men, bundled into the boot of a car and then driven to the club's ground, where Navas removed a hood and smiled at the surroundings.

A statement on sevillafc.es read: "Sevilla FC have reached an agreement with Jesus Navas, with the player signing a deal on Tuesday keeping him at the club for the next four seasons."

Navas joined City from Sevilla in 2013 and went on to make 183 appearances and helped the club to one Premier League title and two League Cups.

He joined Sevilla as a 15-year-old and progressed to the first team, winning two UEFA Cups and two Copa del Reys.

Navas suffered from homesickness earlier in his career that forced him to skip pre-season tours and turn down international call-ups.

The winger took counselling to solve the problem and was able to be a part of Spain's victorious World Cup squad in South Africa in 2010, before leaving Andalusia for Manchester three years later.

Navas will be presented to Sevilla's fans on Wednesday evening at Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Source: PA

