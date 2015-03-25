 
  1. Football
  2. Sunderland

Jermain Defoe says goodbye to 'best friend' Bradley Lowery in emotional tribute

08 July 2017 06:39

Jermain Defoe has paid an emotional tribute to "best friend" Bradley Lowery after his death from a rare form of cancer.

The England striker struck up a close friendship with Bradley during his time at Sunderland.

He died on Friday, aged six, leading to tributes from all across the game.

And Defoe, who visited Bradley in his dying days, told his friend in an statement, accompanied by a montage of pictures of the two: "I will always carry you in my heart".

"Goodbye my friend, gonna miss you lots," he wrote.

"I feel so blessed God brought you into my life and has some amazing moments with you and for that I'm so grateful."

The pair first met when Bradley was mascot for Sunderland as his family started their campaign to raise awareness for the rare disease.

"I'll never forget the way you looked at me when I met you for the first time, the genuine love in those cute eyes. Really finding it hard to find words to express what you mean to me."

Defoe, who left Sunderland after their relegation to join Bournemouth, broke down at his unveiling at his new club this week when asked about Bradley.

Bradley and Defoe were pictured snuggled up together at the youngster's home in Blackhall, County Durham last week after the little boy had a party in bed as a way of saying goodbye.

"Your courage and bravery will continue to inspire me for the rest of my life," he added.

"You will never know what a difference you made to me as a person. God has you in his arms and I will always carry you in my heart.

"Sleep tight little one. My best friend."

In a statement on the family's Facebook page on Friday, Bradley's mother Gemma Lowery said: "My brave boy has went with the angels today 07/07/17 at 13:35, in mammy and daddies arms surrounded by his family.

"He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up but he was needed else where.

"There are no words to describe how heart broken we are.

"Thank you everyone for all your support and kind words. Sleep tight baby boy and fly high with them angels."

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to the Lions

How Twitter reacted to the Lions' draw against New...

The British and Irish Lions drew 15-15 with New Zealand in the third and final Test in Auckland, with the series finishing 1-1.

Feature Remembering the Lions

Remembering the Lions' only previous Test series d...

The British and Irish Lions' 15-15 draw with New Zealand secured only the second ever tied Test series in the touring side's illustrious history.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions and world champions New Zealand fought out a drawn Test series after they shared the

Feature 5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku

5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku...

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku.

Feature The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut

The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut...

New England Test captain Joe Root made a superb 190 to mark his first innings as skipper against South

Feature Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do it

Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do i...

The British and Irish Lions face New Zealand in Auckland this Saturday in the crucial third and final Test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand.