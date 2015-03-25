 
  1. Football
  2. AFC Bournemouth

Jermain Defoe leaves training camp in Spain to attend Bradley Lowery's funeral

13 July 2017 03:24

Jermain Defoe has left Bournemouth's pre-season training camp in Spain to travel back to England to attend the funeral of Bradley Lowery on Friday.

During his time at Sunderland, the England striker struck up a close friendship with Bradley, who died on July 7 from a rare form of cancer aged six.

The funeral will take place at St Joseph's Church in Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, with the memorial service also set to be played on loud speakers outside.

The family will then be having a private ceremony at a crematorium.

Bournemouth posted a message on the club's official Twitter feed which said: " @IAmJermainDefoe has today departed our pre-season training camp and returned to the UK for the funeral of Bradley Lowery."

Defoe, 34, signed a three-year deal with the Cherries after leaving Sunderland following their relegation from the Premier League.

Eddie Howe's squad are currently away in Marbella, where they will take on Portuguese side Estoril in a friendly on Saturday.

Bournemouth open the new Premier League season at West Brom on August 12.

Source: PA

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England

5 talking points ahead of England's second Test ag...

England will be hoping to capitalise on their 211-run Lord's victory when they take on South Africa in the second Investec Test at Trent Bridge.

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

Feature Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta

Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta's rem...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

Feature Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silverstone

Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silver...

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.

Feature How Andy Murray

How Andy Murray's Wimbledon campaign compares agai...

Andy Murray will hope to end the week by lifting the Wimbledon trophy for a third time.