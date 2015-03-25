 
  1. Football
  2. Sunderland

Jermain Defoe breaks down after discussing bond with 'best pal' Bradley Lowery

06 July 2017 05:39

An emotional Jermain Defoe broke down as he reflected on his special bond with terminally-ill Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery.

Defoe, speaking on Thursday afternoon at a press conference staged by Bournemouth to unveil their new signing, requested time to compose himself when asked about the six-year-old.

The two struck up a friendship when Bradley, who is suffering from a rare type of cancer called neuroblastoma, was a mascot for Sunderland while Defoe was at the club.

Defoe spent time with his "best pal" last week and he wiped away tears as he revealed it is "probably a matter of days" until Bradley loses his battle with the illness.

"It has been difficult. I have kept this in for so long," Defoe said.

"I have tried to be strong for my family and his family but I don't know how to put into words how I feel. It's a special time, having that special time with Brads.

"The first moment I met him I could not believe he was the young kid who was ill because he ran over to me. From that moment, there was an instant connection.

"I knew he would be mascot but I hadn't seen a picture and he just ran over to me. His energy in the changing rooms, bossing the other kids about - a great character.

"I speak to the family every day and I was with him a few days ago. It was tough to see him suffer like that.

"I felt like I was prepared for it after what I went through previously with my dad (Defoe's father Jimmy died of throat cancer in 2012). It was so tough to see a kid of that age going through it for so long.

"It's got to the stage where he is obviously struggling. I can say it is probably a matter of days. He will always be in my heart for the rest of my life.

"We are there for the family, even going forward. It is difficult. It puts stuff into perspective.

"There is not a day that goes past where I do not wake up in the morning and check my phone or think about little Bradley because his love is genuine and I can see it in his eyes. It is special."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you might not know about Andy Murray

5 things you might not know about Andy Murray's Wi...

Andy Murray will take on flashy Italian Fabio Fognini in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday.

Feature When Britain had five players in the third round at Wimbledon

When Britain had five players in the third round a...

Four British players have reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time since 1997 - when five made it that far.

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG launch bid for Liverpool star - Transfer News

United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG ...

Manchester United are ready to beat Chelsea to the signing of Belgium striker ROMELU LUKAKU from Everton with the Daily

Feature 5 of Kevin Pietersen

5 of Kevin Pietersen's most memorable innings in E...

Kevin Pietersen has said this year's NatWest T20 Blast could well be his final professional cricketing stint in England.

Feature 5 things we learned from Andy Murray

5 things we learned from Andy Murray's victory ove...

Andy Murray is through to the third round of Wimbledon for the 12th time after a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Dustin Brown.