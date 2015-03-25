 
Javier Mascherano insists team-mate Neymar is happy at Barcelona

21 July 2017 06:54

Javier Mascherano sees no reason why Barcelona team-mate Neymar would want to leave the LaLiga club amid reports the Brazil international wants to join Paris St Germain.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Nou Camp in recent weeks, with Ligue 1 giants PSG reportedly willing to activate his 222 million euro buyout clause.

But Mascherano does not think the speculation will unsettle Neymar, who he believes is the future of Barcelona.

"He's accustomed to the pressure and people talking," the Argentinian told ESPN FC.

" There's always going to be rumours and news around him.

"It's really difficult to give advice. Firstly, I'm not anyone to be giving advice and secondly, I see him really happy here, really happy.

"[Barca] are a club that have made it possible for him to perform at his best. But after that, each person has to make their own decisions.

"In the case of Ney, obviously he is young and I hope he's here with Barcelona for many more years.

"He is a really important player for the club. Because of his age, he's the future of the club and we hope we can keep on counting on him."

Source: PA

