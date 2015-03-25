 
Jason Wilcox lands Manchester City academy directorship

11 October 2017 09:46

Former Blackburn winger Jason Wilcox has been appointed as Manchester City’s academy director.

The 46-year-old, who won the Premier League title with Blackburn in 1995, had been in the role on an interim basis since June and has now take on the position on a full-time basis.

Wilcox, who also played for Leeds, Leicester and Blackpool, joined the City academy coaching staff five years ago, coaching the under-18s squad to a national championship title and two FA Youth Cup finals.

In the summer of 2016 he was appointed head of academy coaching and has helped to oversee the academy’s relocation from Platt Lane to its current location in east Manchester.

Wilcox, who won three caps for England, said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Manchester City over the last five years and I am excited to take on this new challenge at the club as academy director.

“The City Football Academy is a state of the art youth development facility, but the passion and the commitment of the staff and players will really make a difference to what we can achieve going forward.

“Our goal is to develop well-rounded, talented individuals on and off the pitch and I am relishing the opportunity to help us meet this objective day in and day out.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

