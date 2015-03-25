 
  1. Football
  2. Scotland

Jane Ross' shoulder injury deals another Euro 2017 blow to Scotland Women

21 July 2017 11:38

Scotland Women have suffered another Euro 2017 blow after Jane Ross was all but ruled out of their final two group games.

The Manchester City striker suffered a shoulder injury in Scotland's opening 6-0 defeat by England and is set to miss Sunday's clash with Portugal and the encounter with Spain five days later.

But Ross, who has scored 50 international goals, will continue having treatment in the Scotland camp in the hope that she can play a further part in the tournament.

Scotland's team doctor, Stephen Boyce, said in an interview on www.scottishfa.co.uk: "With respect to the two qualifying games, it is unlikely she will be able to take part in those games.

"However, should Scotland progress further in the tournament we'll re-evaluate the clinical situation at that time."

The blow is the latest injury to hit Scotland's chances of making an impact in Holland. Star player Kim Little of Arsenal and Hibernian striker Lizzie Arnot both suffered cruciate ligament injuries in the build-up and Ross's City team-mate, Jen Beattie, was also ruled out.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.