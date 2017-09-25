Jan Vertonghen hails Christian Eriksen as one of the world’s best

Jan Vertonghen believes Tottenham team-mate Christian Eriksen is now among the best playmakers in the world after the Dane’s sensational start to the season.

Vertonghen knows Eriksen well, having played with the midfielder at Ajax for three years before he moved to Spurs in 2012 and Eriksen followed a year later.

Eriksen has been superb so far this term, contributing three assists and two goals already in the Premier League. He finished last season with 15 assists, second only to Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne.

Since the start of the 2015/16 season, @SpursOfficial's Christian Eriksen has assisted more #PL goals than any other player (30)#NEWTOT pic.twitter.com/ibl3yGcmT6 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 14, 2017

Consistency, rather than talent, has been Eriksen’s issue since joining Spurs in 2013 but Vertonghen insists the 25-year-old has matured.

Asked if Eriksen was up there with the finest playmakers in the world, Vertonghen said: “I believe so, yeah. I think Christian has made unbelievable progress.

“I’ve known him for many years and he’s always been a great talent, a great player but in the last two seasons he’s made great progress.

“Everyone always said that you have to be the best playmaker in the world with his quality and I think definitely the last years have been big, big steps forward.

33 – Christian Eriksen has now surpassed Nicklas Bendtner as the outright top scoring Dane in @premierleague history. Updated. https://t.co/6qllMIKLjp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2017

“He’s scoring goals and giving assists and even when he drops a line, what he did for us in a couple of games, he does very well. Christian, especially in the last two seasons, has been enormous.”

Tottenham face APOEL in the Champions League on Tuesday as they look to build on an impressive opening win at home to Borussia Dortmund in Group H.

Victory in Cyprus could put Mauricio Pochettino’s men in a strong position to qualify given Dortmund host Real Madrid, but Vertonghen is not available.

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen is sent off against Borussia Dortmund (Adam Davy/Empics)

The Belgian is serving a one-match ban after receiving two yellow cards against the German side, meaning Eric Dier could drop into the back three or Pochettino may put his faith in 19-year-old summer signing Juan Foyth.

“It’s a shame,” Vertonghen said. “I don’t think I deserved that red card, but if not I’m on a yellow card and I can miss any other game with another yellow.

“I’ve got confidence in the team. I’m suspended now but it’s only one game.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.