Jamie Vardy withdraws from England squad after suffering injury

Jamie Vardy has withdrawn from the England squad to face Scotland and France through injury.

Gareth Southgate's men travel to Hampden Park for a crunch Group F clash on Saturday, before heading to Paris for a season-ending friendly.

Vardy has now been ruled out of both matches after the Leicester striker sustained a minor injury in training on Tuesday.

A short statement from the Football Association read: "Jamie Vardy has left the England squad as a precaution after picking up a minor injury in training at St. George's Park yesterday.

"The Leicester City striker won't play a part in either Saturday's World Cup qualifier in Scotland or Tuesday's trip to France.

"No further players are due to be added to the squad at this moment in time."

Source: PA

