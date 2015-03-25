 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

James McCarthy eyeing first-team return as Everton host Arsenal

21 October 2017 04:37

James McCarthy could make his first-team comeback in Everton’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday having recovered from his knee injury.

Fellow midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin limped off during Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League loss to Lyon but is expected to be able to feature in the contest at Goodison Park this weekend.

Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka are set to return to the matchday squad after being rested for the game against the French side, along with Oumar Niasse, who was ineligible on Thursday.

Arsene Wenger will make a raft of changes to his Arsenal side – but will be without forward Danny Welbeck.

The Gunners won 1-0 at Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday but a host of first-team players did not travel to Serbia and will return at Goodison Park, while Wenger will hope both Laurent Koscielny and Aaron Ramsey will be fit enough to be in contention.

The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette will be in line to start but Welbeck (groin) is missing, as are Calum Chambers (hip), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring) and Santi Cazorla (ankle).

Source: By Stuart Walker

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the