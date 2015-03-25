James Forrest sends Celtic into Champions League play-offs

James Forrest's second-half strike gave Celtic a 1-0 win over Rosenborg and took the Hoops another step closer towards Champions League football.

Following the goalless draw at Parkhead last week, Celtic were again without their only two recognised strikers Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths - with winger Forrest asked to move into the middle.

The Scotland international was thwarted in a first half dominated by Brendan Rodgers' side and, in the 69th minute, Forrest fired a shot high past keeper Andre Hansen to take the visitors into Friday's play-off draw with a 1-0 aggregate win.

Source: PA

