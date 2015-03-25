 
Jamaal Lascelles commits future to Newcastle after signing long-term deal

06 October 2017 03:54

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has signed a new contract keeping him at St James' Park until 2023.

The 23-year-old defender joined the Magpies from Nottingham Forest in 2014 and has made 75 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals.

Lascelles said: "I'm over the moon. Since I came to Newcastle, I've been happy; I love the city, the football and the fans. Everything about it I enjoy so I'm happy to be tied down for the next six years here."

Lascelles had played for Newcastle for just one season when Rafael Benitez made him captain ahead of last term's Championship-winning campaign.

He has adjusted brilliantly to life in the Premier League and is among the nominees for September's player of the month.

Capped by England from under-18 to under-21 level, Lascelles' form has also seen him linked with a call-up to the senior side.

Benitez said: "As soon as I made the decision to make Jamaal the captain of Newcastle United, he rose to the challenge and he has developed as a player and a character.

"He has proven himself to be a very good leader and a good role model too. He has also improved as a player, responding well to our advice and guidance and getting better with every game.

"I would like to congratulate him on his new contract with the club, it is very well deserved."

Source: PA

