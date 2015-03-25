 
  1. Football
  2. Southampton

Jack Stephens commits future to Saints

01 July 2017 11:54

Jack Stephens has signed a new five-year deal at Southampton, the Premier League club have announced.

The 23-year-old defender impressed after nailing down a first-team place following Virgil van Dijk's season-ending injury in January.

England Under-21 international Stephens, who has been with Southampton since he was 17, is highly rated by the club, with executive director Les Reed saying: "Our philosophy at Southampton is to turn potential into excellence, and Jack is somebody who very much embodies this.

"His progression, and the level of his performances, was one of the real highlights of last season, and we have been delighted with his development ever since he joined the club.

"We are extremely pleased to have strengthened our commitment with him, and we believe Jack can continue to improve here and play an important role in our first-team plans moving forward," he told www.southamptonfc.com.

Stephens said: "I am absolutely delighted to extend my stay.

"It feels like home to me. I have really enjoyed my time here and am now looking forward to the next five years.

"It's a massive platform for me now because it just shows how much faith the club have put in me."

Source: PA

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion

Feature 5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's second Test in Wellington to keep alive the three-game series against world champions New Zealand.