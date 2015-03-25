 
Jack Cork swaps Swansea for Burnley

11 July 2017 09:54

Burnley have announced the signing of midfielder Jack Cork on a four-year-deal from Swansea.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to Turf Moor having made 57 appearances for the club during a loan spell from Chelsea between January 2010 and May 2011.

Cork signs for an undisclosed fee and has flown out to join up with the Clarets squad in Ireland.

He made 83 appearances for Swansea after signing for the club in January 2015, captaining them for the majority of the 2016-17 campaign.

Cork told Burnley's official website: "It's great to be back. I've got some great memories from the year-and-a-half I was here and it's good to come back and see some old faces.

"It's good to come back and try and have another go here, especially in the Premier League.

"I've heard a lot has changed, the whole set-up has changed and the playing staff is completely different to when I was here.

"It's a new challenge for me and one I'm excited for and I'm looking forward to meeting new people."

Source: PA

