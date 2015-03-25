Jack Cork enjoying Burnley stability after last season's Swansea turmoil

Jack Cork is happy to be playing under Sean Dyche at Burnley after admitting the revolving door in the Swansea manager's office unsettled players last season.

Cork moved to Turf Moor in a deal worth up to Â£10million last month, ending two-and-a-half years in south Wales during which he played under five managers, including two-time caretaker Alan Curtis.

Last term proved particularly turbulent, with Francesco Guidolin, Bob Bradley, Curtis and, finally, Paul Clement, taking to the dugout.

Clement finally won the season-long battle against relegation but Cork believes the constant changes behind the scenes proved unhelpful and has linked up with Dyche, who is the third longest-serving boss in the top flight.

"It was tough with the change of managers at Swansea, it did affect us last year," he said.

"They probably made the right decisions with the managers in the end but it did affect us. I t's good to come to a stable club with the manager here. The board and players trust him and enjoy working with him.

"Everyone has seen things in the way he does things and how he works. Trust in him has paid off and he's shown what a good manager he can be."

Cork's Clarets debut should come on Saturday at champions Chelsea, the club where he started his career.

Despite captaining at youth and reserve team level, the midfielder never carved out a first-team career at Stamford Bridge, a familiar story for dozens of their youngsters in recent years.

And while some are critical about the lack of opportunities awarded to homegrown talent, Cork has seen first hand the benefits of the Blues' methods.

"I do always look forward to Chelsea because I never really got chance to play there - I was always on loan," he said.

"People said 'don't sign for them because you won't play' but that's not necessarily the way it goes. Look at how many players have made it (elsewhere) after signing for them and doing well through the loan system.

"You get a lot of opportunities in the Championship or lower Premier League teams. It is tough but just a different way of doing things. It has worked, not necessarily for their team but for the individuals."

Source: PA

