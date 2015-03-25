 
  1. Football
  2. Internacional

Ivan Perisic showcases his talents as Inter Milan overcome Chelsea

29 July 2017 04:08

Ivan Perisic demonstrated what he can do against Premier League opposition by firing Inter Milan to a 2-1 friendly victory over Chelsea in Singapore.

The Croatian winger has been linked with Manchester United this summer although Inter boss Luciano Spalletti said in the build-up to this pre-season clash he would "strongly oppose" any sale.

Nerazzurri players scored all three goals at the National Stadium, with former Manchester City forward Stevan Jovetic converting a penalty in first-half stoppage time to give the Italians the lead.

Perisic, who notched 11 times in Serie A last season, made it 2-0 with a stunning angled drive shortly after the restart and substitute Geoffrey Kondogbia ensured the tie was memorable by providing a comical own goal.

Somehow the French midfielder managed to lob Inter goalkeeper Daniele Padelli from 40 yards with an overcooked back-pass. It was not, however, enough to save Chelsea from back-to-back defeats.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.