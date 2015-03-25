It's Like Old Times at Turf Moor





In a throwback to yesteryear, Sean Dyche's highflying Clarets entertain North London's Tottenham Hotspur in the Saturday Night BT live covered EPL game with a 17.30 kick off at Turf Moor.





For those of us lucky enough to recall the classic duels between the two sides in the early 1960's, two teams who could field the likes of Danny Blanchflower, Jimmy McIlroy, Jimmy Greaves and Ray Pointer; players today who would be deemed almost priceless.





The Clarets look certain to be without James Tarkowski after his momentary lack of judgement gave Brighton's Murray the chance to fall to the ground on Saturday for a second time, shortly after his blatant cheating won Brighton a penalty . Tarkowski should perhaps have left his dig in the ribs for the hidden recesses of the tunnel?





The laws of the game are currently in a mess but that is no excuse for Tarkowski. James is on the verge of a great career at the highest level of the game but he let himself and his team mates down on Saturday. I'm sure when he finds the maturity he is clearly lacking at the moment, he can rise to the very top of the English game.





Another good result at Brighton's AMEX Stadium ensured the Clarets points tally is ticking over nicely and a draw was probably the fairest result on the day. It gives Burnley 32 points from 18 games and keeps them firmly in the top EPL's top 6.





Burnley go into Saturday night's game one place and one point above their highly rated, high spending opponents and the Clarets will be no doubt looking to consolidate their top of the table position.





Spurs have had a surprisingly disappointing first half of the season for them and are by no means unbeatable. Their best players are struggling to find form and Vertongen, Kane and Alli are all lucky to be available for selection following their on-field misdemeanours in the heavy defeat at the Etihad last weekend.





It is mystifying that Tarkowski will be retrospectively banned by the English FA for three games for a gentle nudge in Murray's ribs when Dele Alli walks away scot free from a potentially career ending horror tackle, perpetrated on Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne.





Ben Mee returned effortlessly from injury to the middle of the Clarets' defence at Brighton and the lion hearted central defender is surely an England cap in the making next year?





In Tarkowski's enforced absence, Burnley's longest serving player Kevin Long will look to Ben Mee before the Spurs game to give him the confidence to repeat his two recent standout performances against Watford and Stoke.





The player who can win this game for the Clarets on Saturday is Johann Berg Gudmundsson. The only thing missing from his game at the moment is goals. He has struck the woodwork, created several goals from perfect assists and brought great saves from opposing goalkeepers. The Spurs game is the perfect time for Burnley's favourite Viking to find the back of the net.





Games against Tottenham Hotspur are a big part of Burnley's history and there was no better club in the land to compete with the great Spurs team of the early 60's. Chris Wood scored a marvellous goal at Wembley to earn the Clarets a precious point earlier in the season. A winner on Saturday from the robust New Zealander would be an early Xmas present for Burnley fans.





In the context of the contemporary game, and with all the ups and downs the famous old east Lancashire club have experienced since the Sixties, to be competing with Tottenham Hotspur once again with a top 6 place at stake, is for Burnley fans almost beyond their imagination.





I'm not sure Spurs will be allowed to play to their best on Saturday because of the way Sean Dyche sets Burnley up and has them playing. I hope the match officials can stamp out the diving and histrionics Burnley seem to suffer so regularly from their various EPL opponents.





If the game comes down to a honest contest, reminiscent of the marvellous contests between the two great clubs played in the halcyon days of the early 1960's, I confidently expect the Clarets to come out on top.





Happy Christmas!





This Burnley centric match preview was written by Michael Donnelly alias "The Donz". Donzy contributes regularly on behalf of Clarets Mad. (TEC).

