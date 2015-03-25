Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi signs new two-year Roma contract

Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi has signed a new two-year contract.

The 33-year-old, who made 40 appearances for the Giallorossi last season, will stay at the Stadio Olimpico until the summer of 2019.

The new deal means De Rossi looks like spending his entire career at Roma after coming through the youth set-up and making his debut in 2001.

He has made over 550 appearances for the club, while also winning 112 caps for Italy.

Roma are currently looking for a new manager following Luciano Spalletti's exit on Tuesday.

Source: PA

