 
  1. Football
  2. Ipswich Town

Ipswich V Sunderland at Portman Road : Match Preview

25 September 2017 04:38
Midfielder Flynn Downes misses out for Ipswich with thigh injury

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy will again be without Flynn Downes for the visit of Sunderland.

The midfielder is sidelined until the international break with a thigh injury.

McCarthy has confirmed he has no new injury problems, just tired players, after the 3-2 defeat at Leeds on Saturday.

Skipper Luke Chambers took a whack to the ribs at Elland Road but is fit to play, while Adam Webster is still unavailable as he builds up his fitness from an ankle injury playing for Town under-23s on Monday.

Black Cats boss Simon Grayson has doubts over Jonny Williams and Callum McManaman who missed Saturday's home defeat to Cardiff.

Both players are struggling to regain full fitness and Grayson will make a decision on the duo prior to setting off for Portman Road.

Grayson is hopeful Duncan Watmore will soon be back in contention as he continues his comeback from a serious knee injury.

Watmore continued to close in on a return this week when he played 70 minutes for Sunderland's under-23 side.

Source: PAR

