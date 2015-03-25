 
Ipswich V Sheff Utd at Portman Road : Match Preview

04 January 2018 07:12
Aaron Drinan in line for Ipswich debut

Ipswich could hand a debut to new signing Aaron Drinan for their Emirates FA Cup clash against Sheffield United.

The Irish teenager has been training with the Championship side since October and completed his permanent move for an undisclosed fee from Waterford on Thursday.

Flynn Downes and Tristan Nydam may be available again for Mick McCarthy's side after injury.

But Grant Ward (groin) and Adam Webster (achilles) miss out for the visit of the Blades.

Sheffield United defender Jake Wright could start with boss Chris Wilder is expected to make wholesale changes.

Wright's last appearance came at the end of November, while the likes of Daniel Lafferty, Caolan Lavery and Samir Carruthers are also likely to feature.

Forward David Brooks will be sidelined for another fortnight due to glandular fever and midfielder Ben Whiteman is ineligible after returning from his loan spell at Doncaster.

Striker Ched Evans has returned to full training after an ankle injury, but is not ready for match action and defender Kieron Freeman (knee) is still out.

Source: PAR

