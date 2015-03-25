 
Ipswich V Reading at Portman Road : Match Preview

14 December 2017 04:34
David McGoldrick in line for Ipswich return against Reading

Ipswich could have forward David McGoldrick back in contention for the visit of Reading.

Republic of Ireland international McGoldrick has missed the last four matches after needing surgery on a deep gash to his groin.

Defender Tristan Nydam was forced out of last weekend's defeat at Middlesbrough because of a hip problem.

Centre-back Tommy Smith (calf) and midfielder Tom Adeyemi (hamstring) are both closing in on a return, but midfielders Luke Hyam and Andre Dozzell remain unavailable following respective knee operations.

Reading boss Jaap Stam may again name an unchanged line-up, having started with the same XI for a fourth consecutive match in Monday night's draw with Cardiff.

Midfielders George Evans (thigh) and Garath McCleary (groin) are stepping up their recovery, so could soon come back into contention.

Winger Callum Harriott and midfielder John Swift both continue treatment on their hamstring problems.

Forward Joseph Mendes and midfielder Stephen Quinn (both knee) are also still in rehabilitation, while defender Jordan Obita is out for the season after surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Source: PAR

