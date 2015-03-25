Ipswich V QPR at Portman Road : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Ipswich wait on Knudsen after illnessIpswich will hope Jonas Knudsen can recover from illness in time to feature against QPR.The Danish defender missed Saturday's 1-0 defeat to leaders Wolves.Cole Skuse was also ruled out of that game with a knee injury and is unlikely to be fit for the Boxing Day clash.Boss Mick McCarthy wants his side to be more clinical against the Hoops after they spurned a number of opportunities to get something against Wanderers.Jamie Mackie will be available for QPR.The 32-year-old forward, who has scored four times in the league this season, has missed the last three matches after he was sent off at Preston.James Perch is back in training but defender Joel Lynch (ankle) remains sidelined.QPR travel to Portman Road with just one win from their last eight fixtures.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker