Ipswich V QPR at Portman Road : Match Preview

Ipswich will hope Jonas Knudsen can recover from illness in time to feature against QPR.
The Danish defender missed Saturday's 1-0 defeat to leaders Wolves.
Cole Skuse was also ruled out of that game with a knee injury and is unlikely to be fit for the Boxing Day clash.
Boss Mick McCarthy wants his side to be more clinical against the Hoops after they spurned a number of opportunities to get something against Wanderers.
Jamie Mackie will be available for QPR.
The 32-year-old forward, who has scored four times in the league this season, has missed the last three matches after he was sent off at Preston.
James Perch is back in training but defender Joel Lynch (ankle) remains sidelined.
QPR travel to Portman Road with just one win from their last eight fixtures.
Source: PAR