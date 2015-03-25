Ipswich V Preston North End at Portman Road : Match Preview

Emyr Huws set to make first appearance of season after injuryIpswich could have midfielder Emyr Huws available for the first time this season following an Achilles problem for the visit of Preston.The Wales international stepped up his recovery with a run-out for the under-23s on Monday, so may be drafted into the squad, while forward Joe Garner is in line to face his old club.New Zealand defender Tommy Smith is fit again from his hamstring injury and made his first start since August in the Sky Bet Championship defeat at Cardiff on Tuesday night.Midfielder Tom Adeyemi has been sidelined by a hamstring problem, while Ted Bishop (groin/hernia) and Luke Hyam (knee) continue their recovery. Andre Dozzell (knee) is a long-term absentee.Preston's defensive injury crisis has only grown ahead of the trip to Suffolk.Already stretched in that area, North End lost Calum Woods and Josh Earl against Aston Villa on Wednesday to suspected medial ligament knee injuries.Captain Paul Huntington is at least back from suspension, and he will line up at centre-back alongside Andy Boyle, with Ben Davies (appendix), Tommy Spurr (knee), Tom Clarke (Achilles) and Greg Cunningham (knee) all out.Back-up goalkeeper Declan Rudd and full-back Marnick Vermijl are also currently injured for a North End side that have lost three on the trot.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.