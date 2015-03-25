 
Ipswich V Nottm Forest at Portman Road : Match Preview

30 November 2017 02:43
Ipswich captain Luke Chambers suspended for Nottingham Forest clash

Ipswich will be without captain Luke Chambers through suspension for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Midfielder Flynn Downes must also serve a one-match ban after he also collected a fifth caution during the midweek win at Derby.

Defender Tommy Smith has been sidelined by a calf injury, while midfielder Tom Adeyemi has a hamstring problem.

Republic of Ireland forward David McGoldrick is recovering after he needed surgery on a deep gash to his groin. Midfielders Luke Hyam and Andre Dozzell are unavailable following respective knee operations.

Liam Bridcutt will come back into the Forest squad after serving a one-match ban but it remains to be seen if the midfielder will be restored to the starting line up.

Reds boss Mark Warburton is expected to make some changes following the home defeat to Cardiff and Mustapha Carayol is pushing strongly for a recall after impressing during his last two substitute appearances.

A change up front is unlikely, however, with Daryl Murphy expected to lead the line once again against one of his former clubs.

Chris Cohen, Jack Hobbs and Danny Fox remain unavailable for a Forest side that has lost four of its last five away games in the Sky Bet Championship.

Source: PAR

