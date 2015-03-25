 
Ipswich V Norwich at Portman Road : Match Preview

20 October 2017 02:59
Ipswich midfielder Tom Adeyemi in contention for derby clash with Norwich

Ipswich expect to have midfielder Tom Adeyemi available following a hamstring injury for Sunday's East Anglia derby against Norwich at Portman Road.

Forward Joe Garner could also be involved after returning to full training from his knee problem, while defender Tommy Smith will be assessed after suffering a back spasm.

Midfielder Emyr Huws continues his recovery from an Achilles injury along with Ted Bishop (groin/hernia) and Luke Hyam (knee).

Teenage midfielder Andre Dozzell is a long-term absentee with a knee issue.

Norwich winger Josh Murphy has returned to training after his broken toe, so could be included in the squad for the trip across the border to Suffolk.

Midfielder Marco Stiepermann has recovered from a groin problem and is pressing for a start after coming off the bench in last weekend's draw against Hull, when fellow substitute Nelson Oliveira netted an equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Forward Marley Watkins, who withdrew from the Wales squad because of a foot problem, is serving a three-match ban, while Steven Naismith has an ankle problem and club captain Russell Martin is recovering from a back injury.

Alex Pritchard has been stepping up his recovery from ankle surgery, while Matt Jarvis (ankle), Jamal Lewis (knee) and Louis Thompson (Achilles) also continue their rehabilitation.

Source: PAR

