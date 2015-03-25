Ipswich V Leeds at Portman Road : Match Preview

Jordan Spence still suspended for IpswichIpswich defender Jordan Spence continues his three-match suspension in the Sky Bet Championship clash with Leeds.Striker Kieffer Moore has joined Barnsley on a three-and-a-half year deal and is no longer available.Defender Tommy Smith could return after missing the FA Cup defeat by Sheffield United through illness.Boss Mick McCarthy has denied Smith is set to join MLS outfit Colorado Rapids.Leeds will be without midfielder Samuel Saiz as he starts a six-game ban for spitting in last week's FA Cup defeat at Newport.New signing Laurens De Bock, who joined for an undisclosed fee this week from Club Brugge, could make his debut at left-back.De Bock's arrival coincided with news that fellow left-back Luke Ayling has been ruled out for the rest of the season after ankle surgery.Midfielder Ronaldo Vieira remains doubtful due to an unspecified injury sustained in the Boxing Day win at Burton, while winger Stuart Dallas (ankle) and striker Caleb Ekuban (foot) are still out.

