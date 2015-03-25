 
Ipswich V Fulham at Portman Road : Match Preview

24 August 2017 04:39
David McGoldrick set to miss Ipswich's game against Fulham

Ipswich forward David McGoldrick could miss the visit of Fulham as his wife is close to giving birth.

Boss Mick McCarthy is set to recall his regular starters following the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Crystal Palace as Town aim to win their opening five league games for the first time.

Midfielder Cole Skuse has been struggling will illness, but is back in training. Tom Adeyemi (calf) and Luke Hyam (ankle) are stepping up their recovery, although Emyr Huws is set for Achilles surgery.

Captain Luke Chambers (ankle), defender Tommy Smith (hamstring), Adam Webster (ankle) and midfielder Teddy Bishop (hernia) all continue their rehabilitation, while Andre Dozzell is expected to miss most of the campaign having suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his knee.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic made 11 changes as his side crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Bristol Rovers in midweek.

The likes of Tomas Kalas, Ryan Sessegnon, Tom Cairney, Kevin McDonald and Sone Aluko are set to return to the starting line-up at Portman Road.

However, fit-again goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli will hope he did enough against Rovers to keep his place ahead of David Button.

New loan signing Rafa Soares will not be fit until after the international break due to an ankle injury and Lucas Piazon is out with a broken leg.

Source: PAR

