Ipswich V Bristol City at Portman Road : Match Preview

Bersant Celina set to retain place as Ipswich face Bristol CityOn-loan Manchester City midfielder Bersant Celina could retain his place in the Ipswich side for the visit of Bristol City.The Kosovo international made his first Championship start against Sunderland on Tuesday night and scored in the 5-2 win.Defender Adam Webster is stepping up his recovery from an ankle injury, but midfielder Flynn Downes (thigh) remains sidelined.Luke Hyam has undergone knee surgery which is expected to keep the midfielder out until the end of the year. Emyr Huws (Achilles), Teddy Bishop (hernia) and Tommy Smith (hamstring) all continue their rehabilitation while midfielder Andre Dozzell (knee) is a long-term absentee.Bristol City are without suspended midfielder Marlon Pack.Pack collected a fifth booking of the season in the midweek 2-0 victory over Bolton and Josh Brownhill is set to deputise.Eros Pisano (knee) and Milan Djuric (groin) remain out, while Gary O'Neil has suffered a setback in his return from a knee problem.O'Neil has not played for over five weeks and Robins boss Lee Johnson reported the veteran midfielder is "back to the drawing board" after pulling out of training last week.

Source: PAR

