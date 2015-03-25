 
  1. Football
  2. Ipswich Town

Ipswich V Bristol City at Portman Road : Match Preview

28 September 2017 04:27
Bersant Celina set to retain place as Ipswich face Bristol City

On-loan Manchester City midfielder Bersant Celina could retain his place in the Ipswich side for the visit of Bristol City.

The Kosovo international made his first Championship start against Sunderland on Tuesday night and scored in the 5-2 win.

Defender Adam Webster is stepping up his recovery from an ankle injury, but midfielder Flynn Downes (thigh) remains sidelined.

Luke Hyam has undergone knee surgery which is expected to keep the midfielder out until the end of the year. Emyr Huws (Achilles), Teddy Bishop (hernia) and Tommy Smith (hamstring) all continue their rehabilitation while midfielder Andre Dozzell (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Bristol City are without suspended midfielder Marlon Pack.

Pack collected a fifth booking of the season in the midweek 2-0 victory over Bolton and Josh Brownhill is set to deputise.

Eros Pisano (knee) and Milan Djuric (groin) remain out, while Gary O'Neil has suffered a setback in his return from a knee problem.

O'Neil has not played for over five weeks and Robins boss Lee Johnson reported the veteran midfielder is "back to the drawing board" after pulling out of training last week.

Source: PAR

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

Feature Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the match

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the m...

???? FT: @BVB 1-3 #RealMadrid (Aubameyang 54'; @GarethBale11 18', @Cristiano 49', 79').

Feature Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match...

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.

Feature England

England's Ashes selection: Talking points...

England will name their squad for the Ashes on Wednesday - 57 days before the first ball is bowled at the Gabba.