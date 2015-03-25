 
Ipswich V Brentford at Portman Road : Match Preview

18 August 2017 11:11
Ipswich skipper Luke Chambers to sit out Brentford clash

Ipswich look set to be without captain Luke Chambers for the visit of Brentford.

The defender was unable to train after falling awkwardly during the first half of Tuesday night's win at Millwall.

Centre-backs Adam Webster (ankle) and Tommy Smith (hamstring) are also undergoing rehabilitation, so Town boss Mick McCarthy may need to draft in cover.

Flynn Downes (calf), Emyr Huws (Achilles), Luke Hyam (ankle) and Teddy Bishop (groin) all continue their recoveries, while midfielder Tom Adeyemi has been laid low by a virus.

Brentford will be without Josh McEachran, who was carried off on a stretcher during the 2-2 midweek draw with Bristol City.

The Bees are hopeful the former Chelsea youngster has not suffered a serious injury after X-rays came back all clear, but he will not be available at Portman Road.

Fellow midfielder Ryan Woods is still missing after he and his partner tragically lost the baby they were expecting.

Rico Henry could return but Sergi Canos is not quite ready after an ankle injury.

Source: PAR

