Ipswich V Bolton at Portman Road : Match Preview

14 September 2017 06:28
Skipper Luke Chambers set for Ipswich return

Ipswich could have captain Luke Chambers available for the visit of Bolton.

The defender has been sidelined since sustaining ankle ligament damage last month.

Tom Adeyemi and on-loan Manchester City midfielder Bersant Celina are both pressing for starts having come off the bench during the second half of the defeat at QPR last weekend.

Luke Hyam has been carrying a knee problem while Tommy Smith (hamstring), Adam Webster (ankle), Emyr Huws (Achilles) and Teddy Bishop (hernia) all continue their rehabilitation. Midfielder Andre Dozzell (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Bolton continue to have injury issues ahead of the trip.

Defender Derik Osede confirmed on Twitter he faces four-to-six weeks out with a groin problem while Will Buckley pulled up with a hamstring issue half-an-hour into Tuesday's loss to Sheffield United.

Long-term absentees Sammy Ameobi (knee) and Josh Vela (ankle) were already out while Stephen Darby (hamstring) is another sidelined.

Andrew Taylor (calf) will be assessed and Wanderers may now look to add some of their younger players to their squad having announced on Thursday that their EFL embargo had been lifted.

Source: PAR

