Ipswich 5-2 Sunderland - 26-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Ipswich pile pressure on struggling SunderlandSunderland's misery deepened against their former manager Mick McCarthy with a thumping 5-2 defeat at Ipswich.Bersant Celina starred on his Championship debut for Town, scoring their third goal in an emphatic display which left Simon Grayson's Black Cats anchored in the bottom three.Martyn Waghorn, Jordan Spence, Celina, David McGoldrick and substitute Grant Ward scored Ipswich's goals, with Billy Jones and Aiden McGeady replying for the visitors.Ipswich pressed in the opening five minutes and a cross from the right by Joe Garner in the sixth minute was headed past the recalled Jason Steele by Waghorn.The visitors drew level in the 10th minute following a corner which was taken by McGeady and headed home at the near post by Jones.Waghorn won a corner in the 17th minute and the ball eventually fell to Tom Adeyemi, whose 30-yard shot sailed over the bar.Town retook the lead in the 27th minute when a corner by Waghorn was headed home by Spence.Great play by McGoldrick and Adeyemi in the 34th minute resulted in a snap-shot by Waghorn which went narrowly wide of the left-hand upright.Bartosz Bialkowski made a smart save from Callum McManaman low down at his left-hand post and four minutes before half-time, McManaman's corner led only to a Town break which saw Celina's angled shot turned away by Steele.In the 47th minute, McGeady found himself free in the Ipswich area but Bialkowski made a reaction save and when the ball was cleared upfield, Garner shot narrowly wide from just outside the penalty area.Celina put Town further in front in the 55th minute when Garner and Waghorn combined to free up the Kosovo winger, who slotted home from inside the penalty area.James Vaughan brought a smart save out of Bialkowski a minute later but a break by Waghorn down the left on the hour led to him crossing for McGoldrick to scramble the ball home for the fourth goal.McGeady gave Sunderland hope five minutes later when he found himself free inside the penalty area and curled a shot past Bialkowski.The goal spurred Sunderland into pressing forward and McGeady's 76th-minute free-kick was deflected over the bar.Ipswich made it five in the 89th minute when sublime play by McGoldrick just outside the penalty area freed up Ward to score.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.