Ipswich 1-3 Bristol City - 30-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Bristol City continue fine form with win over IpswichBristol City extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches as they beat Ipswich 3-1 to move up to fifth in the Sky Bet Championship.Josh Brownhill, Famara Diedhiou and Bobby Reid found the net to secure City's first win at Portman Road for 39 years.Martyn Waghorn replied for Ipswich but Mick McCarthy's side slipped to their second defeat in three matches.Both sides made a change from their previous midweek games. Ipswich included Tristan Nydam in place of Tom Adeyemi from the team which beat Sunderland 5-2 while Bristol City, who brushed aside Bolton 2-0, featured Brownhill at the expense of the suspended Marlon Pack.The visitors stunned the home fans when they took the lead in the second minute. Deidhiou broke upfield and the ball was fed out to the right to Jamie Paterson who crossed for Brownhill to shoot past Bartosz Bialkowski.In the 21th minute Bristol City came close to increasing their lead when Reid's shot hit the crossbar.Then two minutes later the ball broke loose to Joe Garner who was clear on goal but was crowded out by City defenders Aden Flint, Nathan Baker and Joe Bryan as he tried to get in a shot.In the 27th minute good build-up between David McGoldrick and Garner resulted in the ball being fed to Bersant Celina whose shot from just outside the area went narrowly wide.City extended their lead in the 31st minute when Diedhiou climbed above the Ipswich defence to head home a cross from the left by Paterson.Four minutes later Celina brought out a save from goalkeeper Frank Fielding following good work from McGoldrick and Garner.Ipswich pulled a goal back in the 41st minute when McGoldrick fed Jonas Knudson out on the left and his cross was knocked home by Waghorn off the underside of the bar.Then in injury time a corner from the left by Paterson was headed goalwards by Flint but was tipped over the bar by Bialkowski.In the 50th minute McGoldrick played the ball forward to Garner whose shot from just outside the penalty area was fisted clear by Fielding.A corner taken by Paterson resulted in the ball making its way to Reid who played in Flint but his shot went over the bar.Jonathan Leko came on to replace Paterson in the 74th minute and eight minutes later he won a corner which came out to Brownhill who fed Reid and his shot was defected into the net by Knudsen to confirm the victory.

Source: PA

