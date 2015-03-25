 
Inverness CT V Motherwell at Tulloch Caledonian Stadium : Match Preview

Iain Vigurs not writing Inverness' survival hopes off just yet

Iain Vigurs admits Inverness' survival push is better late than never.

The Highlanders looked destined for the drop when the Ladbrokes Premiership split in two last month.

With a five-point deficit to overcome and only four wins on the board all season, there seemed no way back for Richie Foran's team.

But two victories in their last three games have suddenly given Caley Thistle hope that they can escape the automatic relegation slot as the final day of the season approaches.

They have now clawed themselves back to within a point of Hamilton. Accies' goal difference is five better off, meaning Inverness realistically need a win when Motherwell travel north on Saturday, all the while praying Martin Canning's men slip up against Dundee.

But having fought back from the brink, Vigurs is not writing off his side's chances just yet.

The midfielder said: "I'm not surprised we've given ourselves this chance. We've left it late, I'll give you that, we've left it very late.

"But we were always confident we could turn results around. We've had a bit of luck with Hamilton losing on Tuesday against Ross County. You need some luck and we had that.

"We made the most of it against Dundee on Wednesday by getting the win that gets us back to within a point.

"Everyone is in good spirits. It's the most upbeat we've been in a while.

"Tuesday went well for us, and Wednesday couldn't have gone any better.

"All we could do is win our game against Dundee, and hopefully the result goes with us again when we play Motherwell."

Scott Boden will rejoin the squad after missing the last two games with a knock, but goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams (groin) is out along with long-term absentees Carl Tremarco, Aaron Doran and Josh Meekings (all knee).

Meanwhile, Well manager Stephen Robinson is "amazed" their opponents are at the bottom of the table.

Robinson said: "Listen, it's horrible for Richie and for Martin as well. We are totally relieved we are not involved in it. I have sympathy for both of them.

"I went to the Inverness game on Wednesday and they are a decent side. I'm actually amazed they are down at the bottom. They have a decent home record, they have only lost two out of the last eight, against Celtic and St Johnstone.

"They play good football, they have some players in that team that I think everyone in the league would take. It's a strange one that they are down there."

Scott McDonald has been ruled out of the game, while fellow striker Louis Moult is a fitness doubt.

Craig Samson, Stephen Pearson, Stephen McManus and Richard Tait all remain sidelined with groin injuries.

Jacob Blyth (ankle) and Jack McMillan (wrist) also miss out, while Lee Lucas and Ross MacLean are not ready to return.


Source: PAR

