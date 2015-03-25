 
  1. Football
  2. Burnley

International Clarets at Turf Moor

12 November 2017 08:34

If ever evidence were needed of Burnley’s considerable advancement over the previous five years, it can be found in the number of their players who now feature with increasing regularity and prominence in various international teams around the globe.

Time was and not so long ago, Burnley players would occasionally crop up representing some of the more remote outposts of the footballing world, but were by and large off the radar of most international managers.

This was understandable, Burnley were after all a moderate second-tier outfit. But now that the Clarets are establishing an ever firmer foothold on the cliff-face of the Premier League, their players are now in greater demand.

This is especially gratifying with a World Cup on the horizon next summer. The sport’s principal competition has been scantly attended by Burnley players in the past, not since Billy Hamilton’s stirring exploits for Northern Ireland in 1982, has a Burnley player left more than the tiniest of thumb prints on the tournament.

That may well change in Russia next year, particularly if the Republic of Ireland come through their play-off against Denmark in mid-week. Should they do so, it isn’t inconceivable that Martin O’Neill’s squad will contain no fewer than five Burnley players.

Add to that Johann Berg Gudmundsson for Iceland, Stephen Defour for Belgium and maybe Chris Wood, if his New Zealand team beat Peru in their play-off.

Hopefully, such a strong representation will be enhanced still further by inclusions in the England squad. Gareth Southgate has had an ambivalent attitude to selecting Burnley players; Tom Heaton before his injury and Michael Keane before his departure to Everton had become regular Southgate selections and the inclusion of Jack Cork for the current squad was particularly gratifying.

But set against this is the baffling omissions of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, as well as the frankly insulting overlooking of Nick Pope in favour of Angus Gunn, a Manchester City loanee currently at Championship side Norwich. Let us not forget that statistically Pope is the top goalkeeper in the country, with five clean sheets in eight games. 

Let us hope that all those Clarets’ players continue to press their claims and shout their credentials from the very rooftops, so that they may be heard even at St George’s Park.

Of course, with so many of his squad away on national service it is a concerning time for Sean Dyche as he offers a prayer to whichever footballing deity he worships that all his charges will return fit and in readiness to play. 

International call-ups go hand in hand with success at club level. All major teams experience it and all should be grateful for it. After all, it means only that the club has good players and it would be sad indeed if Burnley were to revert to the days of being overlooked when the international fixtures come around.

Let us hope that this does not occur any time soon? 

Written by uber Burnley fan Dave Thornley, on behalf of Clarets Mad. (TEC).

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as