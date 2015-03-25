 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti rules out Ivan Perisic departure

29 July 2017 04:39

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti insists the "conversation is over" when it comes to a potential move away from San Siro for in-demand winger Ivan Perisic.

Croatian Perisic, 28, has been linked to Premier League club Manchester United this summer but Inter have taken him on their pre-season tours and appear unwilling to consider any sale.

Before Saturday's friendly against Chelsea in Singapore, Spalletti said he "strongly opposed" the prospect of Perisic leaving Milan in the transfer window.

"There has been no more significant contact in the last few weeks," he told inter.it. "So for me the conversation is over.

"The more days that go by, the more difficult it becomes for us to replace him and therefore I would strongly oppose his departure."

Former Wolfsburg player Perisic scored 11 Serie A goals for the Nerazzurri last season.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.