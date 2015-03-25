Injury boost for Everton as Yannick Bolasie returns to training

Yannick Bolasie trained with his Everton team-mates on Wednesday as the winger stepped up his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury.

The session at Finch Farm, ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with Atalanta, saw Bolasie training with the senior Toffees squad for the first time since sustaining anterior cruciate ligament damage to his right knee on December 4 last year.

Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth hopes the DR Congo international could make a return to action by the new year.

Club captain Phil Jagielka and fellow defender Morgan Holgate were notable absentees from the session, along with midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

Jagielka, 35, played the whole of Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace, while Holgate was missing from the squad. Schneiderlin, suspended for Thursday's match, was substituted at half-time.

He was red carded in the last Europa League outing, the 3-0 loss at Lyon on November 2, when it was confirmed Everton, who are bottom of Group E, would not be able to qualify for the next round.

Atalanta's visit to Goodison Park is set to be the sixth game of David Unsworth's stint as Everton caretaker boss.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.