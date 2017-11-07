 
  1. Football
  2. Aston Villa

Injured Terry starts recovery in Dubai sun

07 November 2017 02:46

John Terry may be out of football action but that has not stopped the Aston Villa captain from soaking up some autumnal sunshine.

The former England international limped off with a broken metatarsal in his foot during Villa’s 2-1 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, and he is expected to be on the sidelines for up to three months.

With the extra time on his hands, the 36-year-old wasted no time in jetting to Dubai for a little break before he begins his recovery from the foot injury.

Terry posted this picture on Instagram on Monday morning, with a caption of a sunshine emoji, with the defender needing clutches for support.

A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as