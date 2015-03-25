 
Infected pimple caused by shaving legs puts Asensio on sidelines

13 September 2017 03:53

Real Madrid rising star Marco Asensio will miss his club's Champions League opener on Wednesday night due to an infection caused by shaving his legs.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane told reporters at a press conference that the 21-year-old would not feature against APOEL Nicosia because of a pimple which prevented him from pulling his sock up.

Asensio has been in excellent form for Real and Spain so far this season and will now aim to have recovered for the match against Real Sociedad in LaLiga on Sunday.

Los Blancos will go in search of a third straight Champions League title this season, which would be a record-extending 13th in total.

Source: PA

