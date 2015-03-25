 
Independent report clears 'FA and others' over grievance raised by Eniola Aluko

07 August 2017 08:53

The Football Association has confirmed an independent investigation found no wrong-doing in respect of a grievance raised by former England striker Eniola Aluko.

Aluko made a number of allegations last year which were reportedly directed at England boss Mark Sampson, and the BBC says they concerned claims of "bullying and harassment".

The 30-year-old, who was a television pundit for this month's European Championship in Holland, has not played for her country since making the claims.

An FA spokesperson said: " The FA can confirm an independent investigation found no wrong-doing in respect of a grievance raised by Eniola Aluko in 2016.

"Following an internal review into allegations raised by Eniola Aluko last year, The FA commissioned an independent investigation conducted by a barrister, Katharine Newton, from Old Square Chambers.

"The detailed independent investigation report did not uphold any of Eniola Aluko's complaints and found no wrong-doing on behalf of The FA or others."

Source: PA

