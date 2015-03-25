 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Ilkay Gundogan returns from injury in Manchester City friendly against Girona

15 August 2017 08:24

Ilkay Gundogan made his first appearance in eight months as Manchester City lost a friendly 1-0 against Girona in Spain.

The German midfielder has been recovering from the serious knee injury sustained against Watford in December, but following his run-out on the Costa Brava, replacing Phil Foden after 71 minutes, Gundogan could now be available for the Premier League match against Everton on Monday evening.

City opened their domestic campaign with a 2-0 win over newly promoted Brighton at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday.

Manager Pep Guardiola used the trip to the Spanish training camp to further assess his squad although defender Kyle Walker, who joined City in a Â£45million deal from Tottenham, did not travel.

Guardiola made some nine changes to his starting XI from the Brighton game, but there was no action at the Estadi Montilivi for Benjamin Mendy, the Â£52m signing from Monaco, who has just resumed training after injury, while Yaya Toure captained the team.

After Raheem Sterling saw a 20-yard effort saved Portu scored from close range after the ball had been swept in following a break down the left on 14 minutes to give the lead to the Spanish side, who are getting ready to play in LaLiga for the first time when they face Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Blues goalkeeper Claudio Bravo produced a good stop from Cristhian Stuani before half-time, with midfielder Bernardo Silva, another big-money summer recruit from Ligue 1 champions Monaco, later seeing his second-half effort disallowed for offside as City could not find an equaliser.

City are set to return to England on Thursday evening.

Source: PA

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.