Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has re-signed for Manchester United on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old scored 28 goals for United during an impressive debut season before it was prematurely cut short by a knee ligament injury.

United did not offer Ibrahimovic a second year on his contract at the end of last season, but the club confirmed on Thursday that they have agreed a new deal with him.

Source: PA

