 
  1. Football
  2. Arsenal

Hunting channel is 'massive own goal' for Arsenal owner Kroenke

31 July 2017 12:08

Arsenal majority shareholder Stan Kroenke has been accused of scoring a "massive own goal" after his company launched an outdoor sports television platform in the UK which includes bloodsports and hunting shows.

My Outdoor TV has been available in the United States since 2016 and has recently been launched in the UK.

The channel, which operates in a similar way to other streaming services such as Netflix, is run by Outdoor Sportsman Group, which is part of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE).

Kroenke, 70, owns over 67 per cent of Premier League side Arsenal, as well as the Colorado Rapids Major League Soccer team and NFL franchise the Los Angeles Rams.

My Outdoor TV, which charges subscribers a 9.99 US dollars a month, claims to show "thousands of hunting, fishing and shooting episodes featuring the biggest names in outdoor TV.how-to videos and even wild game recipes."

The launch has been condemned by Philippa King, the chief operating officer of the League Against Cruel Sports, who has called on the Outdoor Sportsman Group to "tread carefully" with its UK platform.

"This is a massive own goal for Stan Kroenke," King said in a statement released to Press Association Sport.

"We're living in a world now where most people can see how brutal and shameful trophy-hunting is, yet the Arsenal boss is choosing to launch his sick TV channel in the UK.

"The channel claims to show 'ethical, fair chase and legal' hunting. Most people won't agree that trophy-hunting is in any way ethical, and studies have debunked claims that most of the blood money goes towards supporting conservation. I'm not sure in what way an idiot with a gun against an elephant is a fair chase.

"And yes, the hunting they show might be legal - though if they start showing hunting in the UK they'll have to tread very carefully.

"Hunts claim to be trail-hunting when they chase foxes, stags and hares, but we've shown that the vast majority of trail-hunting is just a false alibi for the actual hunting and killing of animals. If this channel starts showing trail-hunting, they'll be on very rocky ground.

"Mr Kroenke could do the world a great favour by stopping peddling this kind of sickening TV and turning his focus on helping animals."

KSE has been contacted by the Press Association for a reaction to King's comments, while My Outdoor TV has already moved to defend its programming, with the channel's spokesman Simon Barr telling the Independent: "MOTV will present ethical, fair chase hunting and as long as it's legal it will be on there.

"If you like hunting elephants, there will be legal elephant hunts, ethical elephant hunts, shown in that context."

Kroenke rejected a takeover bid for Arsenal from Russian billionaire and minority shareholder Alisher Usmanov in May before handing Gunners boss Arsene Wenger a new two-year contract.

The move was controversial, following earlier protests against Wenger's continued reign, but Kroenke said Wenger had the "full backing" of the Arsenal board.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will head into the summer break 14 points behind title rival Sebastian Vettel following his impressive sporting gesture

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.