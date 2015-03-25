Hull V Tottenham Hotspur at The KCOM Stadium : Match Preview

Tigers trio missing for Premier League send-offHull manager Marco Silva will be without Harry Maguire, Evandro and Abel Hernandez for Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham.Defender Maguire (knee) and midfielder Evandro (groin) sustained injuries during last weekend's defeat at Crystal Palace which confirmed the club's relegation to the Championship, while Uruguay striker Hernandez was a late withdrawal from the squad at Selhurst Park due to an ankle issue.Liverpool loanee Lazar Markovic has returned to his parent club but was not expected to feature anyway because of an ankle problem.Former Olympiacos head coach Silva knows his team face a tough task against Spurs but has challenged his players to end the campaign on a high.Mauricio Pochettino's men have hit 33 goals on their way to 11 victories from their last 12 league games to secure their highest-ever Premier League finish."I think it's been a hard week for us but we try to finish the season well," Silva said. "This is our focus."We want our players to play with good motivation."It's the moment we try to give one good result for our fans in the last game."Of course we will play against one team playing in a very, very, very good moment."A very good season they did, very good football they show for everybody and of course it's one team with very good players."Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker could be available for Tottenham.The defenders missed Thursday's 6-1 win at Leicester with Trippier out with concussion and Walker nursing an ankle knock, meaning Toby Alderweireld played at right-back at the King Power Stadium.Danny Rose is out after undergoing surgery on his knee, Erik Lamela remains unavailable with a hip injury but Christian Eriksen may return after being an unused substitute at Leicester.Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has hailed Harry Kane's uniqueness and professionalism as the England striker closes in on a second straight Golden Boot.The 23-year-old is in pole position to be the Premier League's top scorer for the second term in a row, having moved onto 26 - two ahead of Everton's Romelu Lukaku - with a four-goal haul in Thursday's 6-1 rout at Leicester.Pochettino has been highly impressed by the progress and consistency of his forward, who led the way with 25 top-flight goals last term and has scored 70 goals in his last 90 league outings."It is difficult to find another striker like him in the world," the Argentinian said."I think the most important thing is he is more mature and a more experienced player and he is so professional."

