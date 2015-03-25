Hull V Sunderland at The KCOM Stadium : Match Preview

Fraizer Campbell could start for Hull against former club SunderlandHull striker Fraizer Campbell could return to the starting line-up in the home game against Sunderland.Summer signing Campbell missed two recent games due to a groin injury, but returned to action off the bench in the midweek defeat at Fulham.Head coach Leonid Slutsky has no new injury concerns. Defender Ondrej Mazuch (knee) is closing in on his return, but may not feature this weekend.Midfielder Evandro (hamstring) is still out, while recent signing Jackson Irvine is pushing for his first start for the Tigers.Sunderland boss Simon Grayson is likely to be without striker Lewis Grabban for the trip to the KCOM Stadium.Grabban limped off during the first half of Tuesday night's 1-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest with a hamstring injury and is a major doubt.Central defender Lamine Kone and winger Aiden McGeady, who missed out in midweek with groin and hamstring problems respectively, could return, but defender Brendan Galloway is nursing a sore ankle.Striker Duncan Watmore, who has been out of action since December with knee ligament damage, is due to play for the club's under-23s at Manchester City on Saturday, while midfielder Paddy McNair, who suffered a similar injury weeks earlier, continues his fight for fitness.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.