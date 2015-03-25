 
  1. Football
  2. Hull City

Hull V Sunderland at The KCOM Stadium : Match Preview

15 September 2017 11:21
Fraizer Campbell could start for Hull against former club Sunderland

Hull striker Fraizer Campbell could return to the starting line-up in the home game against Sunderland.

Summer signing Campbell missed two recent games due to a groin injury, but returned to action off the bench in the midweek defeat at Fulham.

Head coach Leonid Slutsky has no new injury concerns. Defender Ondrej Mazuch (knee) is closing in on his return, but may not feature this weekend.

Midfielder Evandro (hamstring) is still out, while recent signing Jackson Irvine is pushing for his first start for the Tigers.

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson is likely to be without striker Lewis Grabban for the trip to the KCOM Stadium.

Grabban limped off during the first half of Tuesday night's 1-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest with a hamstring injury and is a major doubt.

Central defender Lamine Kone and winger Aiden McGeady, who missed out in midweek with groin and hamstring problems respectively, could return, but defender Brendan Galloway is nursing a sore ankle.

Striker Duncan Watmore, who has been out of action since December with knee ligament damage, is due to play for the club's under-23s at Manchester City on Saturday, while midfielder Paddy McNair, who suffered a similar injury weeks earlier, continues his fight for fitness.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.